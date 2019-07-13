CLAAS focus on Quadrant square baler

CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC) will demo its popular Quadrant 5300 large square baler during this year's hay season.

And it will also display a 5300 model at this year's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

According to CHC product manager Luke Wheeler, limited stocks of the 5300 are available now, each with new equipment options.

These include an integrated bale weighing system, a high-end LED lighting package and a pull-out knife drawer for its QUADRANT 5300 rotor cut models.

"The bale-weighing function should appeal to all farmers and contractors," Mr Wheeler said.

"Weighing takes place during the baling process, so there's no delay in the baling operation.

"Individual bale weights, accurate to plus or minus five kilograms even at speeds of up to 20 kilometres an hour, are displayed on the ISOBUS control terminal in the cab.

"Bale weights can then be saved according to the job or paddock for later processing or invoicing."

Mr Wheeler said the new LED lighting system comprised seven high-quality lights fitted to key components of the baler, including the drawbar, flywheel, feed rake and bale chamber.

"The QUADRANT 5300 Rotor Cut with the pull-out knife drawer dramatically reduces the time required for a complete knife change from one hour to just 15 minutes," Mr Wheeler said.

"This time saving will be a real boon for contractors, not to mention making it much easier to maintain and replace the knives, resulting in better forage quality and throughput."

The new features will be available all 2019-delivery machines.