A new leadership direction for WALFA

THERE is a new leadership team at the helm of the Western Australian Lot Feeders' Association (WALFA) with a hunger to tackle emerging issues that will challenge all intensive animal industries in the future.

Todd Fotheringhame, Pederah Creek feedlot, Karlgarin, took over the reins of WALFA at its annual general meeting earlier this year.

Mr Fotheringhame has been a WALFA board member for a number of years and believes time was right for him to step into the position.

"While the industry is consolidating, those that remain are invested in the business of feeding cattle," Mr Fotheringhame said.

"WALFA will continue to promote excellence within the grainfed sector by representing the interests of all involved within the cattle feedlot industry."

WALFA held its highly successful Better Beef conference over two days at Tammin and Dowerin in April, with more than 120 delegates attending.

"Lotfeeders want to know what the future looks like so the focus of Better Beef was mainly on social licence and market opportunities," Mr Fotheringhame said.

"We want to continue to be the central provider of information for WA lotfeeders so we will look to hold another on-farm event in spring this year."

In addition to Mr Fotheringhame's move into a new leadership role at WALFA, there is another new face in the organisation with the appointment of Claire Coffey to the role of executive officer.

Ms Coffey has an extensive history with the lotfeeding industry, built during her 11 years with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, including a two-year stint at the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation where she worked as a licensing officer for intensive animal operations across the State.

Ms Coffey grew up working at her family's Angus stud in Denbarker, so she also has a good understanding of how the beef industry operates and is excited about the opportunities ahead for WALFA.

"The recent Better Beef conference proved that WA lotfeeders have a thirst for knowledge so I look forward to creating future opportunities for lotfeeders to collaborate and up-skill," Ms Coffey said.

"In this somewhat trying day and age, the value of industry groups is profound.

"We are extremely fortunate that the WALFA board has a wide range of expertise that includes a veterinarian, a nutritionist, an animal health expert and not least a number of lotfeeders with a wealth of experience and who truly have their finger on the pulse.

"We have the ability to collectively provide advice on such a wide range of fronts and that's a fantastic position to be in.

"If nothing else, a WALFA membership almost acts as a form of insurance for your business.

"If part of the business breaks, advice from the WALFA board is just a phone call away.

"We are also in the process of strengthening our ties with the Australian Lot Feeders' Association so we are excited about what that could look like in the future."

For more information about WALFA or if you are interested in a membership, email Ms Coffey at eo@walotfeeders.com.au.