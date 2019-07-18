Charities to benefit from wool auction

SUPPORTING rural families in need was the focus of a generous charity wool auction at the Western Wool Centre last week, when 17 bales of wool were sold for $31,219.

The proceeds of the sale went to the Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation (MMWIF) charity which has been operating in the Eastern States as a support service for rural families in need.

Last week's sale represented the first time the charity had raised funds in WA, this being the first event of a long-term plan to add WA to the list of States benefiting from MMWIF charity work.

The foundation started out helping disadvantaged families in regional Victoria in 2015 but has since expanded to support those in need across rural New South Wales, South Australia and now WA.

Since MMWIF began operations, more than $200,000 has been raised to help disadvantaged families and particularly children in rural areas, assisting with things such as living and medical costs as families deal with serious health scares.

Organiser Paul Foley said the charity was delighted to receive generous support from the majority of wool brokers and buyers in WA to make the sale a success.

"Every cent raised in the sale will go back to the WA rural community," Mr Foley said.

"The generosity of the wool trading industry has been fantastic, a bale of wool is no small donation and we were glad to receive bale donations from PJ Morris Wools, Elders, Primaries, Dyson Jones, Landmark, Scanlan Wools, Fremantle Wool Trading, Jumbuk Fibres, Swan Wool Processors and Spearwood Wool.

"The buyers pushed the sale along too so we want to thank all who were involved in raising more than $30,000 in our first WA auction.

"It's a substantial sum of money which will have a real impact."

Allocation of the funds to families in need will be aided by community tip offs.

"Stories get back to us through the wool industry network which stretches across rural WA," Mr Foley said.

"So the process of deciding on who and what to support is very face to face.

"A committee ultimately decides how the funds will be allocated but there are no administration fees so every single cent we raise in WA will be staying in the WA community."

While last week's auction was the first fundraising event for MMWIF in WA, Mr Foley said the plan was to continue charity work in WA into the future.