As a shameless celebration of the story of Australian lamb, this year's Lambition dinner ticked all the boxes.
Hosted by Stock & Land and Australian Community Media, the gathering of industry, producers, sponsors and supporters was treated to a menu specially designed by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) executive chef Sam Burke, to celebrate the story of the Australian lamb supply chain.
Complementing the menu was the keynote speaker, MLA managing director Jason Strong, who showed the depth of knowledge he brought to the position he took up six months ago.
READ MORE:Domestic lamb consumption may fall but don't be 'scared', says MLA boss
In keeping with the positive nature of the function there was plenty of time and space to catch up with old and new friends.
The story Lambition dinner ticks all the boxes first appeared on Stock & Land.