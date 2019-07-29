Moving ahead with Case IH 6130 'demo'

IT'S called the ripple-effect.

You make one decision for your business and it affects another part of the operation.

For example, expanding your property can mean a change in machinery requirements.

That was the case for Southern Brook farmers Dennis and Kathy Saunders, who recently officially took possession of a new Case IH 6130 combine harvester from Boekeman Machinery, Northam.

"We traded a Case IH 2366 which had served us well for more than 10 years," Mr Saunders said.

"We got it second hand and when we traded it, it had clocked up more than 4000 rotor hours and it was still going OK.

"But with the property expansion we wanted a wider front and a bit more horsepower and the 6130 fitted our needs (the Saunders' 2366 had a rated horsepower of 179 kilowatts, 240 horsepower).

"The 6130 also was more affordable.

"We tried it out as a demo last harvest and it handled our two tonne plus canola really well, particularly with the in-cab adjustment of the sieves.

"Just a small tweak made a big difference to processing the bulk and achieving a good sample.

"And we doubled the speed in the canola going almost six kilometres an hour."

While happy to know the existing technology of the Brazilian-made, Axial-Flow header remains the strong focal point, the Saunders say enhancements help a lot.

"It has got a 35 foot (10.6 metres) Vario tin front, we've got more horsepower, a bigger grain tank and auto-height sensors on the front which work really well in our undulating country," Mr Saunders said.

"We also went for a few cameras that will help us, with one in the tank, one at the rear and one on the unload auger, so you can see into the chaser and field bins as you unload.

"It also comes with an air compressor which is really handy for blowing down after a shift."

The 6130 is powered by a Tier 3 Case IH FPT engine rated at 240kW (322hp) with a boost to 285kW (382hp).

This is linked to a two-speed hydro transmission allowing for a maximum harvest speed of 13.5km/h, fixed cleaning system and a large grain tank (300 bushels).

According to Case IH, other enhancements include an improved rotor design and modifications to suit a wider range of crop conditions.

Standard features include:

Deluxe cab with automatic temperature control.

A-Post instrument cluster with automatic crop settings.

AFS Pro 700 display with yield and moisture mapping.

AccuGuide complete with HP/XP receiver and Nav Controller.

Six roof lights (4 x HID, 2 x Halogen), under shield lights and two beacons.



Lateral tilt feeder, single-speed with 21-spline header coupler.

Ride Control accumulator.

Standard elevators with yield and moisture sensor.

A 6.4 metre unloading auger base tube for extended wear.

Straw chopper (fixed blade) and dual disc straw spreaders.