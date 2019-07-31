CWA not just tea and scones, 95 years on

THE CWA of WA's 95th State conference went off with a bang last week, with members from all over the State making the journey to Perth to celebrate the milestone and work of the association over the past year.

Held over three days at the International on the Water in Ascot, members donned their glad rags to the conference's opening night, which kicked off with a branch banner parade.

More than 270 members attended each day of the conference, which was officially opened by Professor Ralph Martins, director of research and founder of the Australian Alzheimer's Research Foundation, CWA of WA's chosen charity for 2018/2019.

The CWA of WA held various fundraising events across WA for the cause and presented foundation chairman Enzo Sirna, with a cheque for $50,000 on the opening night.

The foundation's chief executive Liza Dunne told the audience they were working tirelessly to improve the outcomes for those with dementia, their carers and families.

"Dementia is the number one cause of death in Australia for women and number two cause of death for our whole population," Ms Dunne said

"So it was quite apt that the CWA chose us to be its charity of choice and to be worthy of its support."

Ms Dunne and Professor Martins told the audience about the valuable research and clinical trials the foundation was undertaking to help find a cure for Alzheimer's and diagnose the insidious disease earlier.

"We could not do what we do without people like yourselves," Ms Dunne said.

"We don't receive any government funding so it's a heartfelt thank you that I give you on behalf of the organisation for your support."

The Clarice Ruddick award, presented to the branch that exhibits the best community effort in the preceding year, was awarded to both the Thornlie branch and the Perth Belles.

The Perth Belles plan to use the funds to facilitate a supportive partnership with King Edward Memorial Hospital, recognising that women and newborns come to this location from all around WA.

The CWA Young Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Heidi Rodgers, one of the younger volunteers at St John Ambulance Balingup, Bridgetown sub centre and Cory Payne, who was nominated by the Koorunga branch.

In one instance Ms Rodgers did six callouts in 48 hours because there was no one else available.

"In the future I hope to do my studies and become a paramedic and I am very passionate about continuing to help my community of Bridgetown," Ms Rodgers said.

A catastrophic horror road crash, followed by more than a year of gruelling rehabilitation was the catalyst for Mr Payne to become a road safety advocate.

Support flooded in for Mr Payne who participated in walks and charity runs just two weeks after coming out of rehabilitation.

Mr Payne has raised more than $60,000 for various charities, as well as families and individuals in need.

In conjunction with the Road Safety Commission, Mr Payne produced a video on fatigue for Western Australians, travelling the State in Easter this year and in October 2017 he won the Regional Safety Award for his road safety charity work.

"I'd like to thank Main Roads for their continuous support in helping me spread my message," Mr Payne said.

"To stop someone going through what I've gone through, I'd do it all over again."

CWA's Community Project Grant of $8000, that allows CWA branches to apply for a community project that will provide value to their branch and the wider community, was awarded to the Balingup branch.

The branch requested the funds to improve the safety of its building so it can continue to provide a facility for local groups to hold social and educational activities.

The opening night of the conference also saw the final address by retiring CWA State president Heather Allen, who finished her term at the conclusion of the conference.

"I recall attending my first State conference in 1988 at Observation City and admiring the State president and those that supported her, thinking I could never do something like that," Ms Allen said.

"But as they say, the rest is history."

Ms Allen announced the theme for the organisation for the coming year was Forget Me Not, which she said was fitting given how many people suffer from Alzheimer's and the often ignored homeless people across WA.

"We can help them by not forgetting," Ms Allen said.

Opening night concluded with the audience being treated to a choir performance by the Spirit of the Streets Choir, a not-for-profit community organisation that brings together people who experience homelessness, social disadvantage and often stigma because of their circumstances, in song.

A regional health forum was held on the last day of the conference, which saw a panel discussion by health industry, State and local government representatives on the problems and solutions to the inequity of health services for those living in rural and remote areas of WA.

The conference was blessed by the spiritual leader of the Perth Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Daniel Lieberman, who encouraged CWA members to teach the wider community how to look after one another.

"The days of everybody knowing their neighbours are no longer," Mr Lieberman said.

"You need to go out into the community and influence our communities on how to behave and lift each other up when we're struggling.

"The fact this organisation is still going is testament to the need that this world has for such an organisation."