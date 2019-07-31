Tokyo paralympians to be fed Aussie beef

Australia's 2020 Paralympic Team will be fueled by Australian Beef.

Meat & Livestock Australia has signed a sponsorship deal with Paralympics Australia, starting now and running through to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The deal follows the announcement last November of MLA's sponsorship deal with the Australian Olympic Committee as an official partner of the 2020 Australian Olympic Team.

MLA Managing Director Jason Strong said they are thrilled to have Australian Beef as an official partner of both the Paralympic and Australian Olympic teams.

"This sponsorship with Paralympics Australia will provide a far-reaching platform over an extended period to positively promote Australian Beef's nutritional benefits through its association with elite sport and our best Para-athletes," Mr Strong said.

"Some 4.5 million Australians have a disability, nearly one in five Australians, and our 2020 Paralympic Team will be competing in one of the biggest games to date, with more sports, medals, competitors and broadcasts.

"The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be the first Summer Games in our time zone since 2008 and the Australian 2020 Paralympic Team will be its biggest yet, anticipating 180 athletes from potentially 18 sports, pending qualifications over the next year.

"Beyond the marketing activities, an immediate win is the inclusion of Australian Beef on the menu at all Paralympics Australia events leading up to and during the games."

The Chief Executive of Paralympics Australia Lynne Anderson said they are thrilled to welcome Australian Beef to the family.

"Our paralympians know the immense value of eating healthily and the many ways this can contribute to success, which makes Australian Beef a perfect partnership for us," Ms Anderson said.

"With just over a year to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Paralympics Australia is focused on providing our athletes, and our wider team, with the best opportunity to succeed on the world stage and we're very thankful for the support as we strive for gold."

