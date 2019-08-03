Nationals on radar for former Liberal

IT is a great endorsement for the The Nationals WA team that former Liberal Member for Geraldton Ian Blayney would seek membership and position within the party, The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies said.

Last week Mr Blayney announced his resignation from the Liberal Party following weeks of dissatisfaction since Liza Harvey took over leadership and he lost the Agriculture portfolio to Jim Chown.

Ms Davies confirmed that Mr Blayney had been in discussions with her team before his announcement to become an independent, but it was early days and The Nationals WA had processes to be worked through before a decision on accepting Mr Blayney in the team was made.

"He approached us a few weeks ago," Ms Davies said.

"He said he was dissatisfied with some things and he was unable to resolve them with the Liberal Party.

"His decision to leave the Liberals is for him to answer, however his decision to seek membership with our team is an endorsement of our organisation and gratifying for our members.

"He said that he wanted to be part of a smaller, regional-focused party and that's what the Nats are."

Ms Davies said Mr Blayney's request to join the Nationals was taken seriously because an additional member would give them more clout to represent regional WA in the regions and in parliament.

The decision to accept Mr Blayney as a member of the party would be made by the organisation's State Council, possibly at its next meeting in September.

Ms Davies said every member of the party would get a say on the matter and they would be as transparent as possible about the issue.

"If he is accepted we will sit down and discuss how we can share the load," she said.

"We have nine seats at the moment and he wouldn't be treated any differently than the rest of us.

"In terms of portfolios, that's the leaders decision in the end.

"All I can say is we expect all our members to contribute and do their best for regional WA and we would expect that from him."

While Mr Blayney's move to the Nationals was on the table, former Nationals MP Paul Brown was not so supportive, taking to Twitter, saying he always thought "that there was a great deal of integrity in loyalty and it counted for something".

"Apparently it counts for nothing in politics these days," Mr Brown said.

"@TheNationalsWA don't need him and should leave him to wither on the cross bench."

Ms Davies said she was disappointed to see comments like that made on public forums, when every member would be able to have their say within the organisation.

Mr Blayney said The Nationals WA "have a singular and dedicated focus on regional WA".

"After much deliberation I have come to the conclusion that working with a parliamentary team and organisation with this focus will best serve the electorate of Geraldton," he said.

"I would like to be part of a team that prioritises our regional communities and their future.

"This decision has not been easy and I acknowledge that it will disappoint my Liberal Party colleagues and some members of the community.

"I greatly appreciate the faith the people of Geraldton have placed in me over the past three elections and the support I have received as their local member and I look forward to continuing the hard work that has earned me this support.

"I would like to reassure the people of Geraldton that their needs and best interests remain my focus.

"I will be guided by the National Party on their processes for seeking membership, and until that matter can be considered by their State Council I will be sitting as an independent in the parliament."