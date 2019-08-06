A positive vibe in the Mid West region

McINTOSH & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo chairman Geoff Cosgrove believes everything is pointing in the right direction for another successful event this year.

This will be the 37th running of Expo and Mr Cosgrove's second year at the helm and he said the vibe around town was really positive.

"We had a late start to the growing season, it didn't rain here until early June which was pretty typical of most places here in WA, but once it started it has gone really well," Mr Cosgrove said.

"The crops are a little bit slow and the wildflowers will be a little bit slow, but they have had a really good rainfall event and the weather has been pretty mild, but it is still warm enough for good growth.

"Provided we get a soft finish we will have a bumper wildflower season and hopefully a strong cropping season."

Mr Cosgrove said all the usual attractions would be featured at Expo, including the Elders Flock Ewe and Heifer competitions and the Elders Amateur Working Dog competition.

He said they had a full house in the machinery arena and have added a few extra spots to fit everybody in.

Another popular attraction will be the Young Farmers Competition that has now been included as a State qualifying round and will be well supported by ag college students from Morawa, Cunderdin and Bindoon.

Heading into his second year as chairman, Mr Cosgrove said he had faith in the roles that everybody played in the lead up to the event, and over the two days.

He said everyone was good at what they did and many had been doing it for a long time.

"And it gives our town a good couple of weeks where it feels busy and vibrant and we have a lot of visitors," Mr Cosgrove said.

"Local businesses like our bakery, our pub and our IGA, they get a kick out of it and all the local manufacturers and retailers, they really appreciate what we do.

"It gives us a chance to welcome everybody to our town.

"We are sort of hidden out of the way a little bit and it is the middle of wildflower season and we are getting more and more visitors all the time.

"It's one of those things that helps put us on the map and keep us front of mind in spring."

While the chairman will be overseeing a lot of things over the two days he will also be walking around and talking to people.

"I hope to see some really enthusiastic exhibitors and I get a lot out of the effort they put in," he said.

"It's rewarding for us for the effort we put in."

Mr Cosgrove said some of the exhibitors had backed Expo from day one and he looked forward to their continued support.

"Expo is a good opportunity to see people that you probably only see once a year," he said.

"They are always turning up with a smile on their face and are happy to be in our part of the world."

The Night Markets has been introduced this year and will be from 5-7pm in the Home and Living Pavilion on the Wednesday.

"We have had a little bit of feedback that people would like the opportunity to trade later and also the opportunity to have something extra to do in the evening where you might not get around the whole show during the day," Mr Cosgrove said.

He was hoping the Night Markets, along with evening meals being available, would keep people entertained on the Wednesday evening.

Live Music will also be featured from 6-10pm.

Mr Cosgrove had some simple advice for people thinking about visiting Expo for the first time.

"Just do it," he said.

"Just make a day of it - it's a great opportunity to catch up with people and there's plenty on.

"All the latest and greatest ag-tech will be there and anything that is to do with agriculture and even rural living -there's a lot on and it's a nice place to come and visit and you will enjoy your day."