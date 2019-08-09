Devon Court advances on Hereford ribbons

Ekka 2019: Herefords shine in the Brisbane sun


Analysis
Larissa Bilston, Farmalogic, judge Adrian Spencer, Elders representative Brian Kelly, Margie Adnam with the perpetual trophy sponsored by the Hereford Herd Book Society of Great Britain, handler Isaac Billiau, stud principal Tom Nixon, and Richard Wilson, presenter of the JL and RS Wilson Memorial Trophy.

Larissa Bilston, Farmalogic, judge Adrian Spencer, Elders representative Brian Kelly, Margie Adnam with the perpetual trophy sponsored by the Hereford Herd Book Society of Great Britain, handler Isaac Billiau, stud principal Tom Nixon, and Richard Wilson, presenter of the JL and RS Wilson Memorial Trophy.

Aa

Devon Court Herefords and Binara Poll Herefords won the major ribbons in the Hereford ring at Ekka 2019.

Aa

Breed: Hereford

Judge: Adrian Spencer, Ironbark Herefords, Barraba, NSW

No. of exhibits: 58

Junior champion bull: Te Angie Prospector RGOP108, RG Ogilvie and Sons, Wongwibinda, NSW

Reserve junior champion bull: Devon Court Jubilant P190 (P), Devon Court Herefords, Drillham

Junior champion female: Kalara Miss Revona P24 (P), Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Pittsworth

Reserve junior champion female: Kianma Matchless P009 (P), Kianma Poll Herefords, Forbes, NSW

Senior champion bull: Devon Court Advance N142 (H), Devon Court Herefords

Reserve senior champion bull: Devon Court Nash N138 (H), Devon Court Herefords

Senior champion female: Binara Kalara Revona M072 (AI) (ET) (P), Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi

Reserve senior champion female: Wararba Park Flo N263 (P), Deejay Partnership, Casino, NSW

Grand champion bull: Devon Court Advance N142 (H)

Grand champion female: Binara Kalara Revona M072 (AI) (ET) (P)

Grand champion female Binara Kalara Revona M072 with judge Adrian Spencer and his wife Wendy, Mikayla Passmore and Jamie Hollis, Elders representative Brian Kelly, and Larissa Bilston, Farmalogic.

Grand champion female Binara Kalara Revona M072 with judge Adrian Spencer and his wife Wendy, Mikayla Passmore and Jamie Hollis, Elders representative Brian Kelly, and Larissa Bilston, Farmalogic.

The story Devon Court advances on Hereford ribbons first appeared on Queensland Country Life.

Aa

Comments

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.