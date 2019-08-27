Spike in entries vindicates junior comp

THE Elders Livestock Arena was awash with enthusiasm as 46 students from three WA agricultural colleges vied for bragging rights in the second annual Young Farmers competition at this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
From a trial run last year which saw 12 students competing, the almost four-fold jump in entries caused organisers both surprise and delight as students from Edmund Rice College, Bindoon, WA College of Agriculture, Morawa and WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, pitted their skills against one another in fencing, judging of sheep, cattle and wool and grain and disease recognition.
Honours went to WA College of Agriculture, Morawa with its year 12 student Jack Chanpromarat topping the points tally to be named 2019 Young Farmer champion while WA College of Agriculture Cunderdin claimed the award for top performing school and runner-up individual champion in Cameron Fernihough.
Head steward Billi Marshall said for the first time the event was an official qualifier for State junior judging competitions in sheep, cattle and wool at this year's IGA Perth Royal Show and the top four placegetters in each of the three categories at Mingenew would be eligible to compete in Perth.
"Elders had the idea for this competition and made it happen and I commend them for their initiative," Ms Marshall said.
"It's so important to keep a focus on youth in agriculture."
Young farmer champion Jack Chanpromarat, who comes from "a small hobby farm running cattle at Dongara" said it had been enjoyable competing but he was shocked to win.
While fencing was his favourite element, he hoped next year to start a diesel mechanic apprenticeship with a view to getting a job on a farm so he could stay living in the bush.