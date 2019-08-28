Lamb a sizzling success on McCulloch's AgQuip menu

At today's hefty meatsheep values the lamb cutlets served up free to visitors at last week's AgQuip by Tamworth livestock marketer, Daniel McCulloch, probably cost his fledgling agency business considerably more than his site fees at the big agricultural field days.

Mr McCulloch, who recently decamped from Ruralco's Davidson and Cameron group to launch his own business, was grilling up barbecue-loads of "lamb lollipops" for passers by as a smart promotion for the new McCulloch Agencies and next week's Tamworth Spring Lamb Show.

It was a good marketing ploy.

While the smell of AgQuip's lunchtime staple - the beef steak sandwich - wafted from many a traditional field day catering sites, the McCulloch team had no trouble tempting the crowds with its novel and juicy local lamb offering.



It was served up with the agency's friendly sales pitch about the sheep and lamb industry being the real backbone of Australian agriculture.

Also on show were livestock from Abelene Park Dorsets and Cermont White Suffolk stud and independent nutrition advisors discussing sheep diet nutrition in dry times.

McCulloch Agencies was also encouraging producer support for the September spring lamb show at Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange on September 2 where the company would be donating its sales commission to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.

