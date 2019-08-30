Coromandel ram tops $18,000 at Sheep Expo

Topping the private ram sales at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale at Katanning last week was this August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram from the Coromandel stud, Gairdner, when it sold for $18,000 in partnership to the Darijon stud, Narrogin and the Sunny View stud, Wagin. With the ram is Darijon and Sunny View classer Ashley Lock (left), Landmark Narrogin and Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell.

IT was not only in the sale pens at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale where WA Merino and Poll Merino sires were making an impression on buyers, there were also a number of private sales negotiated to not only local studs but also interstate and Argentinian studs.

The Coromandel stud, Gairdner, led the charge of the private sales, selling its Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo supreme exhibit for $18,000 to local studs and a young sire and two ewes to an Argentine stud for $20,000.

The stud's supreme champion, Coromandel 610, from the Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo was purchased by the Darijon stud, Narrogin and the Sunny View stud, Wagin.

The Coromandel stud, Gairdner, sold this ram and two ewes as a package for $20,000 to the Laguna de Toro stud, Argentina. With the ram were Coromandel principal Michael Campbell (left), Laguna de Toro stud's Carlos Otamendi and his classer Matias Perez.

In the show at Katanning it was sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram.

Classer for both studs and Landmark Narrogin agent Ashley Lock, who negotiated the sale, said the two studs believed the ram was the best medium wool Poll Merino sire they had seen this year.

"He has big wool cutting ability to with great bone and very good outlook," Mr Lock said.

"He is a very well-balanced sire and we believe he is an industry leading sire."

The ET-bred ram is by Glenlea Park 881 and out of Coromandel 6, that is a Moorundie Geoffrey daughter.

It has current wool test figures of 22.5 micron, 3.5 SD, 15.6 CV and 97.3 per cent comfort factor.

The Coromandel stud also sold a young, two-tooth, March shorn 115kg Poll Merino ram and two 2018-drop Poll Merino ewes to Carlos A Otamendi, Laguna de Toro stud, Argentina, for $20,000.

The March shorn, 2018-drop, ET-bred ram, 180200, is by Coromandel 150078 (a son of Lachlan Merinos 77) and out of Coromandel 160513, which has similar pedigree breeding lines to the stud's well-known sire Sir Thomas.

This East Mundalla Merino ram was purchased privately by the Tecka stud, Argentina, for $14,000. With it is East Mundalla co-principal Daniel Gooding (left) and Tecka stud connections Agustin Ramirez, Carlos Moralejo, Guillermo Paz, Adolio Ramirez and Fermin Paz, who were all visiting WA for the first time.

It had wool figures of 17.9 micron, 3.3 SD, 18.4 CV and 99.8pc yield

The first of the ewes was an Et-bred ewe by Yarrawonga 961 and out of Coromandel 150006, which is also the mother of Coromandel 610.

In the wool it measured 18.0 microns, 2.5 SD, 13.9 CV and 99.8pc CF.

The other ewe which Coromandel sold was an AI-bred ewe by Nerstane 160022 and it had wool figures of 17.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.9pc CF.

The East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, also sold two rams privately at the event for five figure values - a Merino and a Poll Merino.

It sold the young, paddock-run, Merino sire for $14,000 to the Tecka stud, Chubut province, Patagonia, Argentina.

Tecka manager Carlos Moralejo, who was visiting WA for the first time, said the ram was a very correct sire with good body size and purity.

"He has a very good structure and really good nourishment in his wool, which is important because of the conditions our sheep run in," Mr Moralejo said.

Seymour Park co-principal Clinton Blight (left), Highbury, buyer Rick Wise, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling and Elders stud stock representative and Seymour Park classer Nathan King, with the Seymour Park ram that sold privately for $6000.

"He is a quality young ram, which we believe will have an impact in our breeding program."

The 117kg, June 2018-drop ram is from an East Mundalla Jonty 137 syndicate mating and has wool figures of 20.2 micron, 2.8 SD, 14.0 CV and 99.9pc CF.

Tecka also purchased an East Strathglen Merino ram for an undisclosed amount.

The East Strathglen ram is ET-bred by East Strathglen Mundy and out of a ewe carrying East Strathglen George bloodlines.

The June-drop ram has wool figures of 16.7 micron, 3.4 SD, 20.4 CV and 99.8pc CF.

Mr Moralejo said the East Strathglen ram also had a good structure and was carrying a soft, white, heavy cutting wool.

"We were looking for rams which had well-nourished wools to add a bit of nourishment to our wools as our flock is a little dry and medium micron types to help lift our micron and cut as they are a little lower than we want," he said.

The Tecka stud, which runs 82,000 Merinos has previously used East Mundalla genetics but not East Strathglen.

The second ram East Mundalla sold was a 109kg Poll Merino sire.

It was purchased by Roger Polkinghorne, Banavie stud, Berrimal, Victoria, for $10,000.

The ET-bred, June 2018-drop ram is by East Mundalla Universal and has wool figures of 20.1 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.1 CV and 99.7pc CF.

With the St Quentin ewe which sold for $4000 to the La Nueva Argentina stud, Argentina, were Landmark Katanning agent Mark Warren (left), Argentinians Carlos Otamendi and Matias Perez and St Quentin principal Scott Crosby.

The St Quentin stud, Nyabing, was also among the sellers when it sold a Poll Merino ewe to La Nueva Argentina stud, Alpachiri, La Pampa, Argentina for $4000.

The stud's classer Matias Perez said they were particularly chasing the bloodlines the ewe carried.

"We also really liked that she was a long-bodied ewe with plenty of wool on her," Mr Perez said.

"She has a really long staple, soft ears and a very pure muzzle."

The ET-bred ewe is by Banavie 333.

The ewe was sashed the reserve champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe in the show and has wool figures of 21.3 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.1 CV and 99.7pc CF.

Selling locally was a Poll Merino ram from the Seymour Park stud, Highbury, when it was purchased by the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, for $6000.

Buyer Rick Wise said it was the first ram they had purchased from the Seymour Park stud, but they had been keeping an eye on their sheep and liked the direction the stud was heading in.

"We picked this ram out for both his wool quality, structure and Poll traits," Mr Wise said.

"He has a good barrel and plenty of length of body plus a good thick, well-nourished skin.

"He also has a good clean face and a good clean Poll."

The 108kg ram is sired by Seymour Park 908 and had wool figures of 18.2 micron, 2.5 SD, 13.7 CV and 99.9pc CF.