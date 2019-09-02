Invasive weeds now declared pests in the Kimberley

Invasive weeds neem and grader grass are now declared pests in the Kimberley.

Declaration under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007 will assist biosecurity and community groups in seeking funding to support control efforts to protect agricultural, environmental and cultural assets.

Neem (Azadirachta indica) is a fast growing tree with an extensive root system which is spreading in the Kimberley region. It impacts mustering on pastoral land, is a pest of sandalwood crops and affects access to infrastructure and channel reserves within the Ord River Irrigation Area.

Grader grass (Themeda quadrivalvis) can quickly grow to more than two metres in height and is well adapted to the seasonally dry tropics.



It disturbs pastoral land, particularly around cattle yards and bores, and has spread along roads and tracks in the northern and central Kimberley areas.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development invasive species manager Victoria Aitken said the declaration applied to the Shires of Broome, Derby-West Kimberley, Wyndham-East Kimberley and Halls Creek.

"Neem and grader grass are of significant concern to numerous biosecurity, conservation, industry and local government organisations in the Kimberley region," Ms Aitken said.

"The declaration under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007 supports the work already being done to date by regional biosecurity group, local government and community groups, while enabling these groups to seek further funding from sources that require the declared pest status under the Act."

Kimberley Rangelands Biosecurity Association executive officer Dick Pasfield said the two weeds were highly invasive and their impact in the Kimberley region was growing.

"The KRBA provides a weed subsidy for its members that is designed to support and encourage pastoralists to control declared pests on their land. The control of these species that are impacting their operations also helps to limit the spread of these pests which are having significant impacts across the region," Mr Pasfield said.

"The listing of neem and grader grass as a declared pest under the Act, now enables pastoralists to access money through the weed subsidy for chemicals and/or contractors to undertake work to remove the infestations on their land."