Latest innovations on display at Newdegate

Visitors to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's shed at this year's Newdegate Machinery Field Days this Wednesday and Thursday will be updated on the latest innovations, technology, and research available to help navigate the 2019 season.

Department Regional Director Pam I'Anson said the exhibit would include interactive displays and apps to assist farmers make day-to-day business management decisions.

"Local officers will be on hand to help livestock producers check pasture growth and food on offer on their properties using the updated Pastures from Space app," Ms I'Anson said.

"The app's interactive satellite maps, which are updated weekly, enable users to zoom in and view the pasture of individual paddocks, down to 6.25 hectares, providing accurate information to assist decisions on supplementary feeding and pasture management.

"Officers will also highlight the range of resources on the department's Season 2019 webpage, including materials on water quality, climate resources, and other useful tools, such as the feed cost calculator.

"Farmers can speak to grains and livestock manager Alison Lacey about feed and water budgeting, the National On-Farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme, and see Murdoch University's working example of on-farm desalinisation equipment."

Biosecurity officers Jemma Thomas and Heidi Meyer will be available to advise how and when livestock movements must be recorded on the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) database, and answer questions about footrot, adding lease properties to brand registrations, and stock identification.

Livestock producers can meet Narrogin-based department veterinarian Anna Erickson to discuss animal health and biosecurity, common livestock diseases, and subsidies for the cost of a vet to undertake disease investigations in livestock.

Representatives from the Eastern Wheatbelt, Esperance and Southern Recognised Biosecurity Groups will be close by to discuss best practice management of declared pests, including wild dogs, feral pigs, and weeds.

Growers can visit development officer Jeff Russell at the grain biosecurity display for information on farm hygiene practices and collect a free 'farm biosecurity' sign.

"Details on climate-ready agriculture, based on greater water efficiency, removing soil constraints and improving soil condition, will also be accessible from research officer Justin Laycock," Ms I'Anson said.

"Our fisheries education staff will be armed with the particulars on recreational fishing rules and management, and will answer any questions visitors have."

Digital connectivity improvements and advancements in on-farm technology will be showcased, including a LoRaWAN on-farm connectivity network, with a demo board displaying water tank and farmgate Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, along with the department's weather website.



Regional Men's Health will be co-located with the department display at Newdegate Machinery Field Days from Wednesday 4 to Thursday 5 September, located in the exhibition shed at site 17, First Avenue.

