Social scene: Plenty to keep people smiling at Dowerin

Lady Bird Entertainment's Emma Forte and Sandy Mcardell, Fremantle.

Sergio Spezzacatena (left), Fremantle with Angelo Cortese, Halls Creek

Adrian Roderick, Toodyay holding a baby joey.

Rebecca Watson (left), Mt Marshall with Kim Storer, Koorda.

Gate (left) and Jeremy Van Hazendonk, Northcliffe.

Rebekah Cumming (left), Wagin and Alit Caro, Perth.

DFES area manager Jeremy Willis (left), district officer Phillip Hay, fire fighter Ryan Maughan and district officer Darrel Krammer, Northam.

Daniel Munns (left) with son Parker and Jeff Munns with grandson Jimmy Cooke, Beacon.

Looking forward to showing off her wares for the first time at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days was Vintage Fusions owner Sam Fricker (left), Beverley, who had a helping hand from friend Claire Thomas, also of Beverley.

Gail Smith (left), Wannamal, with Jo Jones, Dalwallinu.

Chelsea Lange, Frankland River.

Laura Cheney (left), Harvey with Giselle Savage, Dowerin and auntyAmber Cheney, Harvey.

Joshua Strickland (left) with son Ben and Cherie Fry, East Pithara.

Kerry Pearce (left), Darlington and Peter Dowling, High Wycombe.

Sandra Darragh (left), Jennacubbine and Carol Bowen, Northam with grandson, Kyle Millsteed.

Donna (left) and Ben Pulfer with son Noah, Morangup.

THERE were lots of smiling faces and deals done at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week.

With a balmy 29 degrees on the first day and a temperature drop and a few showers on the second day, numbers seemed to be good and so were people's spirits.

Punters were kept entertained by cooking demonstrations, whip cracking, art exhibitions, sheep dog trials, wine tastings and fashion and dance shows where the younger generations got the chance to showcase their talent.

The Invisible Farmer project launch caught people's attention and the young and old had the opportunity to make friends with the cute and furry.

There were sure to be lots of sore feet from distances walked after the event.