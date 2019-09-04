Dorper ram sells at $20,000 to WA at Dubbo National

RAMS and ewes from 18 studs representing vendors from four states sold to five states at the 2019 National Dorper and White Dorper sale at Dubbo on Wednesday.

Dorper rams were in demand with 29 of 31 selling at auction to a top price of $20,000 and averaging $3259 while 26 of 33 White Dorper rams sold up to $7000 and averaged $2381.

All eight Dorper ewes topped at $3000 to average 1750 and all four White Dorpers sold up to $1600 to average $1100.

Top-priced White Dorper ram at $7000, Nomuula 170275 with agent John Settree, Landmark, Dubbo; vendor Cherilyn Lowe, Nomuula stud, Moombi; and buyers Lorroi Kirkby, Amarula stud, Gravesend, and Tanya Edson, Red Rock stud, Keith, SA.

Western Australian Dorper stud breeders Kim and Jason Batten and families, Douwana Dorpers, Yuna, paid the top money for Dell Full Throttle, a son of Dell Dipstick, after having success with a previous Dell sire purchased at past Dubbo National.

Dell Full Throttle was offered by the van Niekerk family, Dell Dorpers, Moama.

The $7000 top-priced White Dorper ram, Nomuula 170275, by three-times grand champion Nomuula Apollo, and offered by Cherilyn Lowe, Nomuula stud, Moombi, was purchased in partnership by the Kirkby family, Amarula stud, Gravesend, and Edson family, Red Rock stud, Keith, South Australia.

Full report in The Land September 12 edition.

