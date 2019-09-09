HortConnectWA celebrates first birthday | PHOTOS Truyen Vo, Rebecca Blackman, Bryn Edwards and Manus Stockdale all from vegetablesWA.

Cooke, BWEB, Sarah Gordon, BWEB, and Sandie McLeod, vegetablesWA.

Melissa Worthington BWEB and Rebecca Blackman vegetablesWA.

Manus Stockdale vegetablesWA, Jennifer Risely Southern Forest Food Council and Bryn Edwards, vegetablesWA.

Sandie McLeod vegetablesW and, Kari Jennings EBM Insurance.

John Shannon vegetablesWA, Peter Dobra The Loose Leaf Lettuce Company and Mitchell East (vegetable HortConnectWA ambassador), Willarra Gold.

Part of the decorations celebrating the event.

Elders, Blake & Michael with vegetablesWA, Truyen & Sandie.

Jennifer Risely, Southern Forest Food Council and Mitchell East, Willarra Gold.

Marek Blackman and John Shannon, vegetablesWA.

The team from Buy West Eat Best – Sarah, Tara and Melissa.

Manus Stockdale, vegetablesWA, with Crystal and Paul Glavocich, Glavocich Produce.

Stonefruit HortConnectWA ambassadors, Michael and Tara.

Nardia Stacy and Hollie Glossup, Pomewest.

A specially made birthday cake ready to be cut for the first birthday. Tweet Facebook of

A NEW group in Western Australia that aims to bring horticulture growers has celebrated a milestone.

August 16 marked HortConnectWA's first birthday after launching at the WA Horticulture Update last year.



The event was about celebrating HortConnectWA's first year and reflecting on the building phase which has seen connections between like-minded young horticulture professionals.

VegetablesWA operations manager, Rebecca Blackman, said the group was about sharing knowledge and innovative ideas, creating valuable professional networks and empowering them to "own" the sector.

"An initiative of vegetablesWA, WA Potatoes, WA Citrus, Pomewest and WA Stonefruit, HortConnectWA will collaborate, share information and offer professional development across the West Australian horticulture industry," Ms Blackman said.

"In the start of our second year we would like to announce that Buy West Eat Best have come on board as an association partner and we would like to thank them for their support in helping grow the horticulture industry.

The group has a number of events planned for the coming year, including barbecues, brunches and business workshops.



Photos courtesy of Matt Jelonek.

The story HortConnectWA celebrates first birthday | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.