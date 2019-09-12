Denmark college opens its doors

MORE than 230 primary school children from around the Great Southern region attended the Primary School Agricultural Awareness day at the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, early last week.



The day offered teachers and their students 10 interactive displays presented on a rotational basis, showcasing the many aspects of agriculture from beef to wool, aquaculture to farm machinery, horticulture to automated farming, such as robotic dairy and automatic drafting.

"Primary School Agricultural Awareness Day provides an opportunity for teachers to focus attention on the importance of primary industry and agriculture and its connection to everyday life," said college principal Kevin Osborne.

"Understanding where our food comes from is very important, particularly as most children just see the processed products on the supermarket shelf.

"Our students play a major role on the day, participating as group leaders, demonstrators and guides - all have to fit into a very tight schedule that relies heavily on timing and procedure - valuable skills that students will take with them into the workplace."

The day is very educational and teachers and students walk away with teaching resources and project materials to take back to the classroom, so that they can enjoy ongoing learning activities.

There is already a waiting list for primary schools that are interested in being involved next year.