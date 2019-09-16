JCB wheeled loader ready for demos

BOEKEMAN Machinery Northam has started an on-farm demonstration program to showcase the latest JCB wheeled loader.

Designated the 426HT-SRS, it features a 5.9 litre Tier 2 Cummins engine developing 112 kilowatts (150 horsepower) and is linked to a four-speed ZF fully automatic powershift transmission.

This model features a load-sensing hydraulic system with a variable displacement Bosch Rexroth pump and a variable speed cooling fan, all of which consume power only when needed.

A hydraulic reversing fan maintains a clean rear radiator.

A total of 164 litres a minute hydraulic flow is provided for maximum multi-functioning performance while a 'transmission dump' takes the pressure out of the transmission when dumping a boom load.

Operators can choose the loader controls they prefer - multi-lever, joystick or proportional auxiliaries and return-to-dig, arm height limitation and float functions are always at hand.

HT loader geometry makes the 426 perfect for parallel lifting and multi-attachment use and the SRS boom suspension provides a safer ride when moving loads.

Unloaded spool valves lower the 426's loader arms lower under gravitational - not hydraulic - force.

The high torque boom on the 426HT-SRS has a level lift height of 3.16 metres.

According to JCB, servicing is convenient from ground level and its wide-opening, gull-wing doors provide easy access to the engine bay and cooling pack areas.

The 426 front-end loader has a variable speed hydraulic cooling fan that automatically reacts to ambient temperatures and adjusts the fan speed for maximum economy.

JCB's Electronic Management System controls tractive effort via the front loader's transmission to reduce service brake wear and fuel consumption.

Wheel speed braking means brakes rotate at wheel speed for heat and drag reduction, as well as improved fuel economy.

Visibility is excellent all-round on this front loader, with a three-piece laminated front screen, heated exterior mirrors and a sloping rear bonnet design.

The in-cab display provides the operator with diagnostic information about the machine.

And the cab is isolator-mounted for quietness and is positively pressurised to keep out dust.

JCB's Smoothride suspension system also reduces shock loadings and spillages.

JCB used used computer-aided finite element analysis to make this model last longer, as well as simulating rig testing to ensure durability and reliability of the main structures.

According to Boekeman Machinery salesman Sam Moss, feedback from owners has been positive with the main comments relating to strength and digging capacity, spacious cab layout, good weighting, easy servicing and quality driveline componentry.

"I'm happy to talk with farmers who would like to book a demo," Mr Moss said.