See who was at Haddon Rig Merino ram sale

STRONG support from established clients including daughter studs and long-time commercial flock buyers bid up to clear 150 of 160 rams at auction for an average of $2408 at the 36th on-property Haddon Rig Merino ram sale on Thursday.
A total of 111 Merino rams topped the sale at $6500 to average $2349 while 39 Poll Merino rams sold to a top of $5500 to average $2577.
One of Haddon Rigs oldest daughter studs, Bonanza, Walgett, returned to pay the top price again when James Morris bid to $6500 for an 18.5 micron son of Wanganella 150610 weighing 104 kilograms, being one of two rams purchased on the day, the other at $5000 by the same sire.
Western Australian daughter stud who changed to commercial Merinos in 1985, returned in full steam to secure foru rams including the top-priced Poll Merino ram at $5500, a son of Poll Boonoke 160810 weighing 109kg and growing 20.2 micron wool.
Returning to buy three rams with two at $6000 equal second-top Merino price was John Wheaton of Boorooma stud, Walgett, paying an average of $4583.
Entering the stus Merino industry was Edwina Savage, Pine Grove, Canowindra, who purchased three rams averaging $3500 and topping at $4000 to join to 350 Haddon Rig stud ewes purchased recently.
