See who was at Haddon Rig Merino ram sale James Morris, Bonanza stud, Walgett, bought two rams including the $6500 sale-topper. Pictured are Paul Jameson, Elders, Dubbo; George Falkiner, Haddon Rig principal; buyer James Morris hold the $6500 ram, HR stud manager Andy Maclean holds the $5000 ram with Andy McLeod, classer, Dubbo, and John Settree, Landmark, Dubbo.

Michel Ricketts, Tumbleton, Young, with Rob Perry , Bonnie Doone, Marthaguy, and Jim Ricketts, Crescent Hill, Young.

Cheryl McLeod, Dubbo, with Wallace and Joyce Turner, The Pinnacle, Old Junee, who have been buying HR rams for 29 years.

Among the Elders agents are Greg Knaggs and Paul Jameson, Dubbo, and John Newsome, Inverell.

Damien O’Leary, Claredale, Elong Elong, with Haddon Rig representative, Andy McLeod, Dubbo.

AWN agents Carl Carlon, Coonamble and David Mahilraj, Bathurst.

Jason Ridley, Grenoble, Girral, with classer, Paul Kelly, Quirindi.

Stuart and Forbes Murdoch snapped together. Stuart is HR classer while Forbes, is HR stud master and lives at Evans Head these days.

Hugh Shadwell, Phil Gamble, Boowillia, Gowrie, and Clive Rock, Amaroo, Manilla.

Haddon Rig principal, George Falkiner, welcomes all to the sale.

Elders’ Paul jameson takes bids with Marcus Bruce, John Settree and Brad Wilson, Landmark, during sale.

Andy McLeod blows the candles out on his 70th birthday cake.

George Falkiner, Andy McLeod cutting his 70th birthday cake and wife Cheryl.

Cheryl McLeod, Jim Coward, Andy McLeod and Paula Blake.

Western Australian breeders Ernie Jaekel and family, Tarbunkenup stud, Ongerup, secured four Poll rams including the $5500 top-priced poll. Pictured with their $5000 buy is HR stud manager, Andy Maclean, Tarbunkenuo classer Paul Kelly, Quirindi, and buyers Emily Jaekel and Michael Long.

Boorooma stud, Walgett, bought three rams including the two second-top-priced $6000 Merino rams. Pictured id Boorooma classer Robert Campbell, owner John Wheaton holding one with HR stud manager, Andy Maclean holding the other, HR principal, George Falkiner and Brett Smith, Elders, Walgett.

HR stud manager Andy Maclean holds the $4000 Poll Merino draft-topper of three averaging $3500 purchased by Edwina Savage, Pine Grove, Canowindra, with Eddie and Hugh Savage, HR principal, George Falkiner and daughter, Olivia. Tweet Facebook of

STRONG support from established clients including daughter studs and long-time commercial flock buyers bid up to clear 150 of 160 rams at auction for an average of $2408 at the 36th on-property Haddon Rig Merino ram sale on Thursday.

A total of 111 Merino rams topped the sale at $6500 to average $2349 while 39 Poll Merino rams sold to a top of $5500 to average $2577.

One of Haddon Rigs oldest daughter studs, Bonanza, Walgett, returned to pay the top price again when James Morris bid to $6500 for an 18.5 micron son of Wanganella 150610 weighing 104 kilograms, being one of two rams purchased on the day, the other at $5000 by the same sire.

Western Australian daughter stud who changed to commercial Merinos in 1985, returned in full steam to secure foru rams including the top-priced Poll Merino ram at $5500, a son of Poll Boonoke 160810 weighing 109kg and growing 20.2 micron wool.

Returning to buy three rams with two at $6000 equal second-top Merino price was John Wheaton of Boorooma stud, Walgett, paying an average of $4583.



Entering the stus Merino industry was Edwina Savage, Pine Grove, Canowindra, who purchased three rams averaging $3500 and topping at $4000 to join to 350 Haddon Rig stud ewes purchased recently.

Full sale report in The Land September 19 edition.

