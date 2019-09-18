Snap your best livestock selfie to win

Emma Varis, Bowelling.

Roger the dog poses with orphaned calf Candy, says Julie Merritt, Bullsbrook.

"I think she likes the taste of my hair," said Sarah Rose, Roelands, with pet cow Rosetta.

Stephanie Ridgeway, Porongurup/Albany with her pet sheep, Fish, enjoying the warm weather.

Poddy the calf loves a selfie, according to Courtney Kett, Williams.

Maddy Clarke, Northcliffe.

Jessica Colum, Pinjarra, snapped this selfie when in Newman.

What do you call a rude turkey? A jerk-key, says Davina Guest, 13, Bruce Rock.

Shearer 'Fish', wool presser Ivan Warrell and Catherine Hughes, West Pingelly, at shearing time.

THE entries are now streaming in for the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Fun Selfie Competition for 2019.

We encourage Farm Weekly readers to use their imagination and have some fun during your spring shearing and livestock work, including northern musters.

Up for grabs is a $4400 travel voucher and a chance to win one of five one-year subscriptions to Farm Weekly.

