Conference highlights latest in trends

LANDMARK Harcourts WA held its annual real estate training conference and awards presentations recently at the Ingot Hotel, Belmont.

The training component of the day included the latest real estate marketing trends and industry compliance updates.

One of the highlights was a presentation by forensic chemist Paul Newell, from Chemical Operations Group, who provided insight into illicit drug manufacture in regional areas of the State.

Landmark Harcourts real estate manager for west region, Glenn McTaggart, said the training was beneficial to assist real estate specialists in the detection of drug laboratories on properties they are likely to put to the market.

The Landmark Harcourts gold achievement award for lifestyle/residential sales for July 2018 to June 2019 went to Gingin sales representative Adam Shields (centre), with Landmark Harcourts real estate manager for west region Glenn McTaggart (left) and sponsor, Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery.

"Training like this is critical in keeping our real estate specialists abreast of the latest industry trends and legislation," Mr McTaggart said.

"We have a changing market place and our sellers and buyers are more sophisticated with the availability of technology and digital marketing."

REIWA also provided an interesting session on DocuSign which enables remote processing of contracts and other real estate documents critical to real estate.

"This technology will assist our people in the timely processing and signing of real estate documents, particularly as we are predominantly remotely based with often quite large distances between our sellers and buyers," Mr McTaggart said.

Landmark Harcourts real estate manager for west region, Glenn McTaggart (left) and sponsor, WA Property Lawyers principal Brian McCormack (right) congratulated Neville Tutt on winning the Landmark Harcourts silver achievement award for second place in overall sales for 2018-19.

Following the conference, the annual Landmark Harcourts awards presentation was held which highlighted the top performers in the business for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Top honours went to Simon Cheetham, Merredin, who won the gold achievement award for overall sales and Adam Shields, Gingin, who won the gold achievement award for lifestyle/residential sales.

Geraldton sales representative Brad King (centre) won the Landmark Harcourts bronze achievement award for third place in overall sales for 2018-19 presented by Landmark Harcourts real estate manager for west region, Glenn McTaggart, (left) and sponsor, WA Property Lawyers principal Brian McCormack.