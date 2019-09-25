Boyle claims another Corrigin Shears win

TAMBELLUP shearer Damien Boyle won the open division of the Dyson Jones Corrigin Shears recently for an unprecedented 12th time in the event's 20th year.

Callum O'Brien from Collie was second and Luke Harding from Boyup Brook third in the shears, held as part of the annual Corrigin Show.

Only six points separated the first three in the hotly contested 10-sheep final.

The Western Australian Competition Shearing Association (WACSA) sanctioned event received better than average entries this year with 41 shearers, including 12 novices and 18 woolhandlers, including eight novices, competing for cash prizes.

Major sponsors Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services was represented by founder Ken Dyson, State manger and director Peter Howie, Corrigin representative Rodney Coake and agent Carl Poingdestre.

The young ewes provided by Corrigin farmers Vern and Linda Bolt for the competition tested the shearers with their large frames and heavy cutting.

In the Trans-Tasman elimination to decide the two shearers who will represent Western Australia against New Zealand at the Perth Royal Show at the end of the month and again in New Zealand, Damien Boyle and Luke Harding showed their class to be first and second respectively, with only half a point separating them.

Fewer than eight points separated the four contestants.

The open wool handling division was won by Janelle Hauiti from York in another close contest, with fewer than eight points separating the four finalists.

Australian Wool Innovation sponsorship of entry fees helped encourage the large novice entry in both shearing and woolhandling and the Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) has also been supportive, with WASIA president Darren Spencer presenting the novice trophies.

On the Friday evening before the event, 41 people associated with the Corrigin Shears over the past 20 years attended an anniversary sundowner at the local sport and recreation centre.

Corrigin Shears co-ordinator Graeme Downing, who has been associated with the event from the beginning, emphasised the role Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services had played in getting the event established and keeping it running.

Former Corrigin locals, Marion and Kevin Uren, were feted for their contributions at a State and national level to competition shearing.

Past president of WACSA Don Boyle spoke of the important role Corrigin and its community had played in competition shearing over the past 20 years, produced more judges and administrators than any other town in WA and the involvement continues.

Local committee member Wes Baker is the WA team manager for the 20-strong WACSA team that will compete at the Australian Championships in Dubbo, New South Wales, in November.