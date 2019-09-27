Diversity a hot topic at Merredin workshop

Asha Martin (left), Jo Buegge and Peta Hubbard, all from Bruce Rock.

Jo Pope (left), Moorine Rock, Linda Rose, Mount Hampton, Kim Crisp, Southern Cross and Sonja Irving, Bodallin.

AWWE board members: (back) Emma Growden, Nangeenan, Natalie Purdy, Merredin, Kate Hayes-Thompson, Bruce Rock, Karin Day, South Burracoppin, Zoe Ashby-Deering,(front), Merredin, Holly Carlson, Merredin and Michelle Gethin, Hines Hill.

Rachael Thomas (left), Albany and Jacklyn Waterhouse, Merredin.

Ashleigh Williamson (left) and Kate Hayes-Thompson, Bruce Rock.

Last Friday women (and a few men) from the Wheatbelt gathered at the Cummins Theatre, Merredin, to attend Diversify, a farm diversification workshop where they heard from innovative farmers who had turned their business ideas into a reality.

The group enjoyed a two-course lunch featuring local produce prepared by Sophie Budd, from Taste Budds Catering, and took the chance to mingle and be inspired by like-minded individuals and business owners who think outside the box.

