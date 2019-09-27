Burkett returns to wool centre auctions

AFTER almost three months' absence, the familiar figure of Danny Burkett was back at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) with an auctioneer's gavel in his hand last week.

After 28 years wearing a pink shirt to work, Mr Burkett was in a blue shirt and auctioneering his first fleece wool catalogue for Westcoast Wool & Livestock on Thursday - coincidentally, it was easily the biggest catalogue of the week, comprising 193 lots and 1875 bales in total.

Mr Burkett, who was Elders' State wool manager for 10 years, left in June to join Westcoast Wool & Livestock.

The recent transfer of his auctioneer's licence allowed him to pick up the gavel again last week.

"I'll be doing a very similar role with Westcoast Wool & Livestock as I was for Elders, with a strong focus on forward marketing," Mr Burkett said.

"I'll still be the auctioneer and still carry a book of clients - I'm back to doing what I do best.

"Moving to a company specialising in wool and livestock is a much better fit for my skill set.

"I love the product, love the industry, I've been with one company for the first half of my career and the second half will now be with Westcoast Wool & Livestock."

Mr Burkett grew up on family farms at Nungarin, Pingrup and Pinjarra and then studied accountancy for two years before deciding it was not a career for him.

He and Brad Faithfull, Westcoast Wool & Livestock's country director, both started as trainees with Elders together.

Mr Burkett worked exclusively within the wool division as he rose through the ranks at Elders and was that company's main wool auctioneer.

At Westcoast Wool & Livestock he will share wool auctioneering duties with Mr Faithfull, Danny Ryan and Justin Haydock.