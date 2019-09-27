Productive farm going under the hammer

ABOUT seven kilometres north of Mt Barker, in a highly regarded district, is this superb tract of versatile farming land known as Moredetta.

It has very good water supplies with a large key dam and six secondary dams, coupled with excellent medium gravel loams throughout which means this property consistently achieves high production levels.

Central gravelled road ways and dual road access from both Williams Road and Crockerup Road make managing this property a breeze.

Structural improvements include a large five-stand shearing shed which is in excellent order, good sheep yards, a 30 tonne fertiliser shed and a small hay shed.

The property is currently all in crop rotation but is equally highly suited to sheep or cattle.

Price: Auction Tuesday, October 15, 2019 on-site at 11am

Location: Mt Barker

Area: 504ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate