Quality, affordable farm in the Mid West

WALVERDENE is a high efficiency cropping property at Ajana, about 30 kilometres from Binnu.

Totalling 1622 hectare in size, 1155ha is rotationally cropped.

This grain growing enterprise has had significant inputs and soil improvements over the past 15 years.

Deep ripping has been completed across the croppable portion over a five-year program to a depth of 450 millimetres.

Lime has also been applied across the program, with 400 tonnes spread annually.

The farm has areas of large, open paddocks of medium yellow sandplain.

The country is slightly undulating and free of any internal fencing.

Walverdene presents with a full complement of infrastructure for farming and family.

There is a two-storey, five-bedroom house which is in an average condition and was built for a large family.

Fertiliser and machinery storage is catered to with a 10 metre x 17m concrete floored fertiliser shed with an attached 4m x 8m workshop and a 7m x 15m machinery shed with gravel flooring.

Grain storage comprises a combination of four silos with an estimated capacity of 85t.

Water for the property is sourced from a reliable bore equipped with a solar submersible pump.

This bore is close to the main shed area and supplies several well-placed spray tanks, making spraying just that little bit easier.

Rainwater is collected from the sheds and stored in a 45,000 litre tank.

If you are looking for a property that can be operated either as a stand-alone or as an add-on with healthy, easy working and efficient soils, at an entry level price, then Walverdene is it.

Price: $950,000

Location: Ajana

Area: 1622ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate