CCTV on all Victorian farms? 'Ridiculous' says one farmer

A call for CCTV cameras to be installed on all Victorian farms has been labelled "ridiculous".

Winslow farmer Jock O'Keefe said the cost would be fairly significant to farmers - some who were already struggling financially.

"It's not necessary," Mr O'Keefe said.

"It should be up to farmers whether they put them in because it's a cost you take on but you get no return for.

"If you buy a load of hay or grain you get return on that, but cameras are a straight out cost with no return."

Mr O'Keefe's comments come after south-west lawyer Rebecca Alexander slammed the Law Institute of Victoria (LIV) for making the recommendation to the inquiry into the impact of animal rights activism on agriculture. She said the position was "ill considered" and "nonsensical".



The LIV appeared to backtrack on its submission, by issuing a statement saying it only supported the installation of cameras in slaughterhouses.



However, Bev McArthur, a member of the panel said this was not how the recommendation was presented to the hearing.



"It is my understanding the Law Institute of Victoria representative confirmed it was her position that CCTV cameras be installed on all farms across Victoria, which would equate to 22,000 farms."



At the hearing, Ms McArthur questioned how such a recommendation would be implemented.

"The practical application of ensuring CCTV cameras be located on every single farm and therefore all over a farm is beyond normal comprehension," she said.



"Who would pay for it? Who would access and monitor it? I'm also interested to note the Law Institute would seem to be condoning illegal acts of trespass in the name of free speech."

In a statement on its website, the LIV said it did not condone any criminal activity.



"Contrary to a recent media report, the LIV is not calling for CCTV to be installed on all farm properties," the statement said.



Mr O'Keefe also said he believed activists who trespassed on farms and threatened workers or stole stock should face the full force of the law.



"They need to be penalised and penalised heavily," Mr O'Keefe said.

"There's no point giving them a fine because they won't pay it, there's no point giving them community work because they won't to it, they need to go to jail."

