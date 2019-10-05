Ag Implements sale sparks speculation

Ag Implements owner John Nicoletti had no comment to make when approached by Farm Weekly this week about the proposed sale of his John Deere dealership.

INDUSTRY speculation is rife following this week's announcement that John Deere dealership Ag Implements is on the market.

A media advertisement this week called for expressions of interest by Friday, October 18, including international suitors.

The immediate focus is on AFGRI Equipment, which is seen as an obvious buyer, which would make it the biggest John Deere dealer in Australia.

It would increase its branch network to 20 outlets giving it complete dominance of the Wheatbelt.

The only other John Deere dealers in WA are Harvey Service at Harvey and Bunbury and Vanderfield in Kununurra.

Farm Weekly believes AFGRI Equipment is definitely interested, despite a company representative declining to comment.

AFGRI operations director Gollie Coetzee is on record as saying the company is open to growth, on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

It is known AFGRI wants to bed down its latest foray into the industrial sector before any other expansion plans.

It acquired the John Deere Industrial franchise for WA earlier this year.

The media advertisement cited Ag Implements as a company with six branches (Cunderdin, Northam, Merredin, Mukinbudin, Narembeen and Quairading) covering an area of 30,000 square kilometres.

It reported sales "in excess" of $135 million to date in 2019 on a market share of "greater than 50 per cent".

The advertisement said the company had "significant contracted forward sales" with the sale including freehold title to land encompassing the branches.

AFGRI Equipment is the largest John Deere dealer in the southern hemisphere, with 44 branches in South Africa, as well as international operations in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Botswana and Australia.

Its WA branches are at Albany, Boyup Brook, Carnamah, Dalwallinu, Esperance, Geraldton, Gnowangerup, Lake Grace, Moora, Perth, Pingelly, Wagin, Witchcliffe and Wongan Hills.