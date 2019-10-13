Massey 'Octoberfest' on new S Series

MASSEY Ferguson this month is offering a low finance rate on selected models in its new S Series range.

The offer of 0.99 per cent applies to all finance deals done by Thursday, October 31.

The S Series is a French-built range of tractors, with power offerings from 75 to 275kW(100-370hp).

According to Massey Ferguson product manager, John Horan, the high-specification Beauvais tractors have a host of new features, including the option of a Fieldstar 5 terminal.

"Massey Ferguson is continuing to invest in developing and introducing new equipment to help customers enhance efficiency and economy," he said.

Mr Horan said the new Massey Ferguson S-Series line-up included the MF 5700S, MF 6700S, MF 7700S and MF 8700S.

"These tractors represent everything that's best in super-comfort, safety, straightforward engineering, stylish looks and solid service back-up," Mr Horan said.

On release, Massey Ferguson said the tractors would have a distinctive new style with a new bonnet design, decals, bar lights and headlights to create a progressive, leading-edge look.

The company also said the addition of the Fieldstar 5 touch-screen ISOBUS terminal would combine the ease of use and touch-screen with the convenience of a tablet.