New face at Perkins Farm Machinery Centre

WHAT do you do when you're bored with your job?

Become a branch manager for Perkins Farm Machinery Centre Northam.

That's the candid answer from former Northam businessman Peter Morton, who owned a courier service driving trucks to Perth and back every week day.

Then he started a 'Treasures and Pets' business situated in the local shopping centre.

The career move may be a bit curious, but according to Peter, who has 46 years experience in the retail industry, his five months in the game so far has proven to him that the "people game", mentioned above, is alive and well.

"It doesn't matter what you're selling, the main focus is on communicating well and providing good back-up service," Peter said.

And that is definitely working judging by a growing client list.

The Perkins dealership is renowned for its expertise in hay production which makes it a perfect fit in the district and surrounding regions.

"I'm very lucky to have such a great staff," Peter said, as he listed off the names.

"Our parts manager is Paul Harris, who has 40 years experience, having started at Holtfreter's Northam with Graeme Pember (who retired this year as Ag Implements Northam branch manager).

"And Brian Davis is our main service technician and he also worked with Graeme at Ag Implements.

"He has 30 years experience in the game.

"Our sales staff includes Kate Candeloro, who has extensive experience on the family's farm, plus we have experienced staff at the company's Narrogin branch who can help out when needed.

"We also have a third year apprentice in Mark Love and our office administration is carried out by Taylor Jack.

"We're a small team but we work well together."

On a sad note, Peter said another sales representative Jim Smith, passed away two weeks ago.

"He worked for Page Machinery and was a well respected salesman in the district," Peter said. "Jim had retired but I asked him to come on board with us and he will be greatly missed."