Grants for emergency water supplies

THE State government will partner with four rural local governments to help communities' in dryland agricultural areas adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The government will provide $285,426 in grants to four rural communities as part of the Community Water Supply Program (CWSP) to fund the planning or establishment of non-potable water supplies.

The grants will help rural communities meet emergency community water needs and reduce scheme water use in dryland agricultural areas receiving less than 600 millimetres average annual rainfall.

Grants of up to $100,000 are available for stand-alone community water projects, which can include new or upgrading existing surface water catchments and storage dams, tank installation and development of ground water resources.

The government has committed funding for:

The construction of a stone pitched flume to channel crucial stormwater to the Realm Street Dam in the Shire of Pingelly ($63,094)

Reinstatement of the heritage listed railway dam - Kylie Dam - in the Shire of West Arthur to provide an important non-potable water supply ($53,911)

Upgrades to stormwater storage to the Complex Dam in the Shire of Broomehill-Tambellup ($68,421)

The installation of three 173 kilolitre tanks and pumps at non-potable bores located in the Mullewa region in the City of Greater Geraldton ($100,000).

Water Minister Dave Kelly said they were supporting local governments in dryland agricultural areas to help strengthen rural community water supplies as climate change continued to reduce rainfall in these areas.

"Our government understands that it is important we invest in sustainable infrastructure for our rural communities to ensure emergency water needs are met," Mr Kelly said.

"Farmers will benefit from these projects as they will have access to emergency livestock water supplies.

"This will reduce the demand on valuable town scheme water supplies."

Agricultural Region MLC Darren West welcomed the latest announcement.

"As a farmer myself, I fully understand the need for a reliable water supply for domestic, livestock and spraying requirements and will continue to work with the Minister to find solutions," Mr West said.