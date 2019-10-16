Yield starts with strong establishment

WITH harvest just about to get underway in most parts of WA, grain producers have been reminded that seed treatment is the ideal time to add essential micronutrients to help ensure optimal crop establishment.

Yara Crop Nutrition sales agronomist Jason Brady said yield potential started with good root establishment.

"Right now, many grain growers are grading and treating seed straight off the harvester, ready for next season," Mr Brady said.

"If this is case, then don't forget that seed nutrition is just as important as seed protection.

"High yielding crops start with seed that has great vigour, allowing plants to establish quickly and uniformly.

"What grows above the ground is a reflection of how well the root system is developing below.

"The development of lateral roots allows the young plant to search for nutrients in the soil."

Seed treatment is an ideal opportunity to 'top up' essential nutrients, such as zinc.

"The energy and nutrition required for early establishment is provided by the seed itself," Mr Brady said.

"Just like soil, nutrient reserves within the seed can vary significantly.

"It important to focus on the nutrients, such as zinc, that influence root development and to make sure there are adequate levels of these nutrient early in the growth phase of the crop."

YaraVita ZINTRAC is a highly-concentrated zinc formulation that contains 70 per cent zinc and 1.8pc nitrogen.

It can be applied as a foliar application or as a seed treatment to a range of cereal and pulse crops.

The suspension concentrate is easy to measure, pour and mix and is compatible with other commonly-used seed treatments, such as fungicides.

A recent trial compared the effectiveness of three different formulations in supplying zinc to developing plants.

"This trial had two important findings," Mr Brady said.

"The first is that the amount of zinc applied to the seed coat has a large influence on nutrient content of developing foliage.

"The second is that flowable zinc applied as a seed treatment makes more zinc available to the plant than sulphate or chelated forms of zinc, even if equal quantities of zinc are applied to the seed."

Yara is one of the world's leading fertiliser manufacturers.

It markets a comprehensive range of fertilisers, including YaraMila (NPKs), YaraLiva (calcium nitrates), YaraVita (foliar micronutrients), YaraTera (soluble fertilisers), YaraRega (soluble NPKs) and Yara Liquids.

It provides technical support to growers and their advisors via a team of 13 regionally-based sales agronomists, customer service representatives and technical support staff.

"Our goal is to deliver integrated crop nutrition solutions that genuinely increase the productivity and profitability of our customers," Mr Brady said.