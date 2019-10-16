Call for input on animal welfare review

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

THE Independent Animal Welfare Review Panel has called for submissions from stakeholders and the public on key issues affecting animal welfare in Western Australia.

The independent panel was appointed by Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan in May 2019 to undertake a review of the operation and effectiveness of the Animal Welfare Act 2002.

The panel's role is to assess whether the act reflects best practice and what legislative amendments might be required.

Submissions are open for six weeks and can be made by completing the online feedback form at agric.wa.gov.au/animalwelfare/review-animal-welfare-act-2002 or by emailing responses to AWA.reviewpanel@ dpird.wa.gov.au

People wanting to make a submission have just 40 days to do so as submissions close at 5pm on Monday, November 25.

The second phase of the public consultation will be a series of public forums in regional and metropolitan locations, to be held in late 2019 and early 2020.

The review panel will provide a report to the State government by mid-2020 detailing its findings and any recommendations for legislative amendments.

Primary responsibility for enforcing the act lies with the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development (the Department).

Ms MacTiernan said it was "critical to the sustainability of our agricultural industries that we have the best policy and legislation in place to effectively manage animal welfare in WA".

"Ensuring the panel is able to capture a broad range of views as part of the review of the operation and effectiveness of the Act is vital," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We encourage all stakeholders and members of the public with an interest in animal welfare to take this opportunity and provide comment back to the review panel on issues that affect them.

"The independent panel will advise the State government of any changes that are necessary to make sure we have an Act that reflects contemporary best practice and delivers good animal welfare outcomes for Western Australia."