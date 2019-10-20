AGCO scraper tractors unveiled to the market

SCAPER tractors have generally been the domain of heavy duty industrial applications.

But AgWest Machinery Esperance sales manager Athol Kennedy believes the new Challenger 900E Series articulated wheeled scraper tractor is the ideal work horse for delving, deep ripping, pulling large seeding rigs and high capacity chaser bins.

One model recently landed at the Esperance branch and it already has triggered enquiries, prompting Mr Kennedy to have a serious evaluation of his 2020 supply requirements.

The 900E Series comprises three models with respective power ratings of 365 kilowatts, 490 horsepower (955); 402kW, 540hp (965) and 440kW, 590hp (975).

Power is supplied via a 16.8 litre AGCOPOWER V12 engine linked to a Caterpillar 16/4 powershift transmission.

All models can be optionally fitted with a rear 1000rpm PTO and a Cat IV-V drawbar hitch with rear linkage.

"This is a brute of a tractor and the best articulated model I've ever seen," Mr Kennedy said.

"It has the largest drive shaft in the industry and a 145 millimetre-diameter bar axle with no step-downs and again the largest in the industry.

"It comes standard with six hydraulic outlets with a hydraulic flow of 321 litres a minute at the remotes and a minimum 140L/min is available through the hydraulic coupling.

"The base shipping weight is 21.5 tonnes and its maximum ballast is 27.5t, comprising suitcases and wheel weights."

Easy servicing and an ideal battery 'well' in front of the new-style radiator are all designed for ground inspection. And the new two-plane cooling system reduces service time because operators no longer need to expand or unfold coolers to clean out any debris.

But while the muscle is almost in your face, Mr Kennedy said designers had made it operator-friendly with enhanced operator functionality and easy servicing.

"They have also designed the 1500 litre steel tank so it curves down to the drawbar providing an unobstructed rear cab view of the drawbar," he said.

According to Challenger tractors product manager Tim Oldaker, the new models develop a sustained torque curve, offer high-flow hydraulics, smooth PTO engagement and a robust three-point hitch.

"The AP168-4 engine powering all MT900E Series models is designed to handle the most rigorous field applications, with maximum engine horsepower ranging from 394kW (529hp) to 475kW (637hp)," Mr Oldaker said.

"Dual twin turbochargers with interstage-charge air coolers and electronic wastegate control contribute to outstanding torque at low RPMs.

"The high torque rise and sustained torque curve provide exceptional lugging ability with no need to downshift or pull the implement out of the ground, boosting productivity while providing exceptional fuel economy.

"And there's also a rugged Category V drawbar with Category IV adapter, which saves time when changing implements.

