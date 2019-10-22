Noodle wheat segregation celebrations

Peter Bird (left), GRDC acting senior regional manager and Darrin Lee, GRDC western panel chairman.

Toru Nishizaka (left), Itochu Singapore Pty Ltd general manager and Masayuki Tomitaka, Nippon Flour Mills Co. Ltd general manager.

Robin Wilson (left), former InterGrain wheat breeder, Peter Dean, WA Noodle Wheat Growers Association and WAFarmers president Rhys Thurton.

Dan Mullen (left), InterGrain Udon noodle breeder and Yasuyuki Tsuda, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

Larissa Cato (left), AEGIC quality technical market manager and Vicky Solar, Curtin University associate professor.

Masayuki Tomitak (left), Nippon Flour Mills Co. Ltd general manager and Tadashi Iwami, Plum Grove senior trader (seconded) Food Division.

SET against the backdrop of Kings Park and the Swan River, noodle wheat growers and industry and government representatives, locally and from Japan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the noodle wheat segregation in WA recently.

The night celebrated the strong economic relationship that has developed between Japan and WA since the State's noodle wheat segregation in 1989 and paid tribute to the efforts of WA's wheat industry leaders, researchers and producers.

Guests heard from WA Governor Kim Beazley, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan and consul general of Japan, Toru Suzuki.