Sustainable barley market launched

THE CBH Group has launched a new trial to supply certified sustainable malting barley from Western Australia to international customers as part of a pilot program in response to the growing global trend for sustainably sourced products.

Since 2010, CBH Marketing and Trading has been accredited to access the European Union (EU) biofuel market for Australian grown canola through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme.

CBH general manager Marketing and Trading Jason Craig said an opportunity had been identified for WA growers to use the same ISCC scheme to develop new markets for sustainable malting barley.

"CBH Marketing and Trading has been working closely with international customers to develop new markets for Western Australian barley," Mr Craig said.

"With our close relationships with end users across the value chain, CBH has an opportunity to develop a new market for sustainably produced malting barley."

CBH is seeking to develop the market with a sustainable barley trial in which CBH will offer a premium of $5 per tonne on a limited number of malting barley tonnes with ISCC PLUS accreditation sold to CBH Marketing and Trading this harvest.

"Our partnership with growers to provide ISCC-accredited canola to the valuable EU biofuel market has been a success for everyone involved and, with growing demand for sustainably produced grain around the world, we see a real opportunity to build on this success for barley growers."

The trial is open for Kwinana and Albany port zone canola growers who meet ISCC PLUS audit requirements, complete the ISCC self-declaration and enter into a new fixed grade malting barley contract with CBH Marketing and Trading from today.

"The great news for canola growers who declare that their entire farm operations and all legal obligations comply with the ISCC requirements is that they will also be eligible for the same certification for barley," Mr Craig said.

More information: Call the Grower Service Centre on 1800 199 083.