Farm safety network celebrates milestone

Ian and Wendy McDougall, Wagin, Margaret Gooch, Esperance and Pat McDougall, Cuballing.

Dr Sarita Bennett (left), Curtin University Department of Environment and Agriculture, PBF (Paraplegic Benefit Fund) Australia motivational speaker Jodie Nikolic, who was knocked from her bike by a drunk, tired driver talking on his mobile phone while she was training for a South East Asia Games triathlon in 2011 and Katie Stokes, PBF Australia.

SafeFarms WA board member John Noonan (left), Graeme Passmore, Agsafe and Peter Reid, Boyup Brook.

Ian Randles (left), Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, his wife Caroline, Ian Longson, Grain Industry Association of WA, former SafeFarms WA chairman Tony Gooch and SafeFarms WA treasurer Stephen Brown.

SafeFarms WA members Jo (left) and Alan Sattler, Beverley, with Nicola Egginton, Quairading.

Yvette Downey (left), Women In Farming Enterprises, Lake Grace, Georgie Reid, Ag Pro Management, Kojonup, Andrew Smith, Farmanco, Kojonup and Carolyn Reid, Women In Farming Enterprises, Boyup Brook.

Rural Edge executive manager Debra Mullan (left) and secretary Nicole Batten.

John Welch, senior policy officer to Mines and Petroleum, Energy and Industrial relations Minister Bill Johnston and SafeFarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch.

Amy Pannell (left) and her mum Tanya from Rocks Gone Pty Ltd, manufacturers of tractor-driven rock crushing machinery for agriculture.

ONCE part of a network of similar organisations in other States, SafeFarms WA is now the only surviving not-for-profit group dedicated to helping farmers make their properties safer and celebrated its 25th anniversary recently.

Started in 1994 by farmers as part of a national Farmsafe network, SafeFarms WA now works with Safe Work Australia, WorkSafe, industry trainers and TAFE colleges to provide farmers with a range of employee induction and safety compliance tools and check lists.

More than 60 members, former chairmen, board members and staff, representatives from associated organisations and public servants gathered at a South Perth restaurant to celebrate the anniversary.