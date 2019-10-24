Tour shows local rotational grazing success

TWENTY eight producers travelled around the West Midlands region to see rotational grazing practices in action recently.

Farmers travelled from as far as Geraldton and Wongan Hills to attend the tour, which featured renowned farming systems scientist and agronomist Maarten Stapper, who provided advice and insight into the benefits of regenerative agriculture.

The group had many questions for Dr Stapper about their preparation for the dry summer - and he urged them not to waste any summer rains.

"Be sure to capture that moisture through plant growth inputting carbon into the soil and activating the soil profile," Dr Stapper said.

"You're changing rain into gold."

According to Dr Stapper, there is a hunger for information about regenerative farming practices and interested farmers would find success if they worked with each other.

"I have seen it work best when people work together and learn from one another to figure out what the missing link is for your particular system," he said.

Farming systems scientist and agronomist Maarten Stapper and farmer Lyn Glasfurd, Dandaragan, taking a closer look at root systems.

"Networking with neighbours, families, grower groups or NRM groups, with regular interaction makes it much easier to solve problems and identify an issue."

Rod Butler, a producer from Perenjori, shared with the group his experience of implementing regenerative practices with a focus on pasture regeneration into his operation.

"With this type of system, we have seen deep rooted native grass varieties return to our paddocks," Mr Butler said.

"Biologically it seemed to trigger something and now we're seeing a lot of activity."

The bus tour was supported by the West Midlands Group (WMG) and was part of a Soil Restoration Farming Managing Soil Health for Profit and Climate Resistance WA Tour.

The WMG is currently managing a project exploring the benefits of implementing rotational grazing in the region.

"It was a great opportunity for those interested to see first-hand how each producer uses rotational grazing in their own to suit each individual operation," said WMG mixed farming projects officer Brianna Hindle.

"This livestock management technique can boost pasture production, soil health, livestock productivity and ultimately profitability if implemented successfully."

If you are interested in rotational grazing, contact Brianna Hindle on 9651 4008.