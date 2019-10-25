Tours provided grower updates in Mid West

THE Mingenew-Irwin Group (MIG) has been busy over the past month, hosting field trials and tours.
This year's MIG Spring Field Day was held at Viridis Ag's property and the group changed the format to a bus tour, leading to a strong number of attendees which included farmers, agribusiness and researchers.
This was followed by the MIG Heavy Land field walk in the Yandanooka region, which included Grains Research and Development Corporation weeds workshop hosted by Peter Newman and tours around the region, looking at legume crops, wheat and canola variety demonstrations and herbicide and nutrition trials.