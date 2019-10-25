Tours provided grower updates in Mid West

THE Mingenew-Irwin Group (MIG) has been busy over the past month, hosting field trials and tours.

This year's MIG Spring Field Day was held at Viridis Ag's property and the group changed the format to a bus tour, leading to a strong number of attendees which included farmers, agribusiness and researchers.

This was followed by the MIG Heavy Land field walk in the Yandanooka region, which included Grains Research and Development Corporation weeds workshop hosted by Peter Newman and tours around the region, looking at legume crops, wheat and canola variety demonstrations and herbicide and nutrition trials.

Enjoying some locally-produced Tara beef are Mingenew-Irwin Group members and Mingenew farmers Jamie McTaggart (left), Isaac Baldry, Clint Chivers, Jarrad Spencer and Jack Mitchell.

Raelene Spencer (left) and Anne Mitchell, Mingenew, hold up the door prize of honey kindly donated by an ex-Mingenew farmer.

Gary Cosgrove (left) and David Bagley, both of Mingenew enjoy the MIG heavy land field walk sundowner at Yandanooka Hall.