Curlew Creek comes as complete package

PRIMARIES Real Estate is pleased to present to the market Curlew Creek, an early selected property in Mindarabin, 10 kilometres from Ongerup and renowned for its reliable seasons.

You can see the town from the higher parts of the property.

Curlew Creek is set high in the landscape and is well drained.

Consisting of 807.3 hectares on three freehold locations, 554ha is considered arable as mapped independently.

There are large areas of pristine remnant and planted vegetation on parts of the property that are lower, which makes it look superb and are a credit to the owners.

Soil types are generally heavier with grey clay, duplex loams and red granite loams.

In the past five years there has been strong applications of lime and gypsum, as well as normal rotational applications for the cropping program.

Abundant water is a major feature of this property.

There are three larger dams of 28,000 cubic metres, 8000m3 and 4000m3 and four smaller dams.

Fencing for the six paddocks is generally very good with about 3km of older jam post style.

The homestead is large and modern, comprising four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, utility room, games room and delightful spacious kitchen, dining and living areas.

The kitchen is particularly well set out and includes a walk-in pantry.

There is always somewhere to sit outside on the all-round verandahs.

There is a three-car garage at the rear plus a good fox-proof chicken run.

The owners have operated a bed and breakfast on the property since the house was built.

Employee quarters are nearby with its own lockable garage.

There is a full complement of sheds and infrastructure, including a three-stand shearing shed and sheep yards, fertiliser shed with a sliding roof, 15 metre x 15m general purpose shed, an older general purpose shed, butchers room and cool room with a saw.

Curlew Creek is all pasture and looking great, but a cropping rotation would fit right in here.

It offers a new owner a wonderful lifestyle with its great home and abundant water.

The Ongerup community is warm and welcoming and the pristine South Coast is only an hour or so drive away.

Price: $1.65m

Location: Ongerup

Area: 807.3ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Tom Hart 0428 282 120



