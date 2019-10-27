Large residential property at Albany

WELCOME to 43 Willow Place, Willyung, an immaculately presented property in every way with a well-designed home on an 8244 square metre lot, with a creek running along the southern boundary.

This quality property is well located, being 11 kilometres to central Albany and numerous services and facilities are within a few minutes' drive.

Major schools and shopping centres are also only minutes away.

The home is constructed from brick veneer with areas of Colorbond walls and roofing and the insulation in the roof a mix of blow in and batts.

Constructed in 2002, the owners extended and renovated the home in 2013 with a new kitchen and dining area and a large outdoor area.

The home has high ceilings in the living areas, the main bedroom with an ensuite comes off the main lounge area, the other three bedrooms are spacious and there is a large laundry and toilet with access to the outdoor area.

The two vehicle carport leads into the main kitchen area.

The property has two large steel and Colorbond sheds constructed with power, concrete flooring and rollers doors for access for caravans and boats.

There are two other small general purpose sheds suitable for general storage of garden accessories or other items.

This well-presented home would be ideal for a family, former farmer or buyers who are just looking for a lifestyle change.

Price: $648,000

Location: Willyung

Area: 8224m2

Agent: Landmark Harcourts and Connection Realty

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500