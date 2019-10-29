New face at McIntosh & Son Moora office

FORMER Agwest Machinery Geraldton salesman Cadeyn Catto has been appointed branch manager at McIntosh & Son's Moora branch.

He replaces former branch manager Brent Keeris who has moved into an administrative role at McIntosh & Son's Merredin branch.

It's a move described by Cadeyn as "an opportunity to good to miss".

"It was like being welcomed into a big family," Cadeyn said.

"The company's positive attitude to staff is pretty self evident when you look at the number of years most staff have been with the company.

"And that positive vibe is transferred to customers which is a big focus for the company.

"I'm really looking forward to furthering my career in a great industry."

Some fast facts about Cadeyn that Torque was unaware of include his first trade as a skipper in commercial fishing vessels and a service station owner in Geraldton, a job he held for 15 years before joining Agwest Machinery in 2015.

Onwards and upwards as they say.