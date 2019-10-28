Billandri on-property sale peaks at $4400

EVERY single lot of the 200 strong Poll Merino catalogue sold under Charlie Staite's hammer at the Sandilands family's on-property Billandri ram sale at Kendenup recently.

It was another strong endorsement of the figures-focused breeding program which has been producing strong indexing sheep at Billandri for many years with prices peaking at $4400 and achieving a combined average of $1181.

Results from last week's sale were firm on last year, with the average dipping by just $98 for the same number of rams sold.

Local Landmark agent and auctioneer Charlie Staite said the day was in line with previous Billandri sales.

"This presentation and result was representative of what buyers have come to expect at Billandri over the years," Mr Staite said.

"The line-up once again was of a high quality, resulting in another total clearance, supported by mostly repeat buyers.

"We also had some registered buyers who were new to the sale which was good to see as well."

At the top end of the buying, prices peaked a few pens in when the ram in lot 31 drew most attention with bids coming in until the hammer fell at $4400, paid by Tone Park Farms, Tonebridge.

Amy Sandilands (left) and Jess Mentha, Kendenup with volume buyer Sonia Addis, Cranbrook.

First-time buyer at Billandri, David Turner said he thought the top-priced Billandri ram would suit his Merino operation at Tonebridge, given the similarity in environment and rainfall conditions to those the ram was raised under at Kendenup.

"We need sheep that can handle our rainfall so I was really looking for nourishment in the wool," Mr Turner said.

"With the ram's size as well as it's crimpy, even and stylish wool, I think it will do well in our nucleus Merino ewe flock which we breed our own rams from."

Mr Turner said he also was glad to buy a Poll Merino ram which was a departure from the horned Merinos Tone Park has used in the past.

Figures for the $4400 top-priced ram included ASBVs of 20.4pc CFW, -1.3 FD, -1.5 CV, 7.4 WT, 0.4 EMD, 0.3 FAT and 0.0 EBWR as well as an index of 155 and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.

The second top-priced ram of the sale sold to returning client S Sadler & Co, Wongan Hills, represented on the day by Elders stud stock representative Russel McKay who paid a top of $2800 for the twin-born ram in lot two.

Mr McKay said the Sadlers buy 10 rams at the Billandri sale each year, chasing high indexing sheep with good bodyweight with make and shape.

His second top-priced selection had ASBV figures including 28.6 CFW, -1.9 FD, -0.0 CV, 5.7 WT, -0.9 EMD, -0.2 FAT, -11.0 WEC and 0.1 EBWR, with an index of 171 and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.

By the end of the sale, Mr McKay had landed his usual 10 for the Sadlers, averaging $1910.

Other major volume buyers were returning clients as well, among them Gordon River Grazing, Cranbrook, who bought a total of 22 Billandri sires to a top of $1500 and an average of $1070.

Buyer Sonia Addis said she was looking for sheep with strong figures, paying attention to eye muscle, which Gordon River Grazing knows Billandri to do well.

Plenty of buyers on the day came away with big teams of sheep as well, including JJ & JA Sexton, Kojonup, who bought 18 for an average of $1286, Beeac Estate, Cranbrook, who paid an average of $765 for 24, while GA Banks, Manjimup, bought 10 for a $1215 average and Colin Murray & Co, Tincurrin, bought nine to average $1156.

Beverley-based Glenorchy Holdings bought an even 10 for an average of $910, RF Pugh & Co, Narrikup, bought eight, averaging $1344 while Greenhill Estate, Katanning, bought seven for an average of $1050 and Westcup Pty Ltd, Tenterden bought six for an average of $1108.

Demand continued throughout the sale, meaning every buyer on the list of 27 registered buyers came away with a purchase at the end of the day.

Billandri stud co-principal Geoff Sandilands said he thought the sale was solid from start to end.

"We are always glad to clear the entire catalogue," Mr Sandilands said.

"As always we do our best with our presentation and we were very happy with the offering we had today.

"The genetic gain for the flock year-on-year has been good, for example the improvement on last year was 5.3 per cent for the MP+ index, which is what we're trying to do - offer our clients that genetic gain at each sale."