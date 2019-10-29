The new chair of LiveCorp Troy Setter.

The CEO of Consolidated Pastoral Company Troy Setter has been elected the new Chair of the livestock export industry's research and development body, LiveCorp.



Mr Setter was elected at the body's AGM in Townsville following the retirement of Terry Enright, who reached his maximum term on the board.

LiveCorp's CEO Sam Brown has thanked Mr Enright.

"As a sheep and cattle farmer Terry's provided tremendous insights from a different side of the industry, and his knowledge of the research space from his time on the GRDC has been a real benefit," Mr Brown said.

"We are grateful for his considered and steady leadership in a time of great turmoil over the past few years and wish him all the best."

Mr Setter is the CEO of CPC, which is Australia's largest private beef producer and operates two feedlots in Indonesia.

He has worked across agriculture including beef, sheep, grains, cotton, land development and logistics.



He also nine years as a director of the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council and is a member of the Indonesian Australian Red Meat Partnership.

The change of guard comes as the live export industry gathers in Townsville for the annual LIVEXchange conference.

Farm Online will be reporting from that conference.

The story Troy Setter elected new LiveCorp Chair first appeared on Farm Online.