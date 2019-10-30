AgChats Series delivers success in 2019

Esperance grower and Esperance Quality Grains proprietor Neil Wandel talking growers through the export market options for legumes.

ELEVEN local growers and industry representatives came together in early October to attend the final Liebe Group AgChats Series for 2019.

Starting off with a field walk on Courtlea Road, Dalwallinu, attendees had an informative afternoon discussing growing different legume varieties in their farming system and understanding the challenges and opportunities of marketing and selling such a crop.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research officer Mark Seymour walked growers through the site which had a number of Grains Research and Development Corporation-funded trials, focusing on evaluating lentil varieties and their suitability to WA conditions, comparing new and established fungicide options and their potential to increase yield in chickpeas, as well as a Stage Three chickpea trial, which is currently evaluating which lines should be promoted in National Variety Trials.

Mr Seymour noted that a new variety of chickpea is soon to be released which will combine PBA Striker yields with improved crop heights.

While working their way through the lentil trial, growers were updated on different variety options that can be used for potential increased yield and improved herbicide options.

Although a dry year, disease pressure was minimal and varieties are expected to yield 0.7 tonnes a hectare to 1t/ha come harvest.

Back at the Liebe office, Esperance grower and Esperance Quality Grains proprietor Neil Wandel shared with growers the different export markets for field peas, faba beans, lentils and vetch.

Mr Wandel said field peas were currently hitting their highest price point seen in the market but this was expected to drop come harvest, while faba beans are predicted to have a higher harvest price.

He also stated that it is important to note that CBH Receival Standards are not the same as Export Standard and to be aware of the difference.

The Liebe Group thanked GrainGrowers Australia for its partnership in delivering a successful AgChats Series throughout 2019.

The six sessions held throughout the year attracted more than 75 growers from the Liebe region.

The Liebe Group is looking forward to continuing to partner with GrainGrowers to deliver AgChats to its members in 2020.