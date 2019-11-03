Glenbrook White Suffolks sell to $1800

With the $1800 top-priced at last weeks Glenbrook White Suffolk ram sale at Darkan were Elders stud stock trainee Callum O'Neill (left), Elders Darkan agent Wayne Peake, who purchased the ram on behalf of return top price buyer David Worgan, JB & RA Worgan & Son, Cowaramup and Glenbrook stud co-principal Roz Cuthbert, Darkan.

PRIME lamb breeders looking for an even line-up of well-structured White Suffolk rams with leading LambPlan figures found them at the Glenbrook ram sale at the Darkan Sheep Pavilion.

Loyal clients strongly supported the Cuthbert family's offering of 132 sires and pushed prices to a top of $1800 for a ram that had plenty of meat, make and shape about it.

The Elders selling team managed to clear all 132 rams at auction, 35 head more than last year and achieve an average of $1038, which was up $220 on last year's average to exceed the vendors and agents' expectations.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said it's one of the best line-ups of British bred rams he had seen.

"They were extremely even, had great feet, plenty of growth and muscle and their figures have excelled, especially their growth because they have been on LambPlan for a long while now," Mr King said.

"The sale reflected the quality and structure of the rams, with it being very solid all the way through.

"Many long-term clients were back to support the Cuthbert's offering, with one or two believing there could be a shortage of prime lambs in the next few years, therefore purchasing a larger quantity than usual to mate to their Merino ewes.

"The clearance and average were up on previous years and prices and the competition exceeded everyone's expectations."

Paying the $1800 top price early on in the Glenbrook offering was return and loyal client David Worgan, JB & RA Worgan & Son, Cowaramup.

Volume buyer on the day was Duncan South (left), DP South & Co, Darkan, who secured 25 rams at auction at an average of $994 and a top price of $1150. With him was Glenbrook stud co-principal Robert Cuthbert, Darkan.

With the assistance of Elders Darkan agent Wayne Peake, Mr Worgan snapped up the impressive May 2018-drop sire which weighed a solid 129 kilograms.

The top-priced ram had LambPlan ASBVs of 10.8 WWT, 16.4 PWWT, -0.5 PFAT, 1.2 PEMD, 197.8 CarcasePlus index and LEQ of 139.5.

Mr Peake said Mr Worgan had been purchasing the Cuthbert's top sires for approximately five years to use in a nucleus flock of White Suffolk ewes to breed rams for his own use.

"The rams he breeds are then joined to 2300 Merino ewes," Mr Peake said.

"Mr Worgan chases sires with great structure, muscularity and good growth rates."

Darkan operation M Hulse & Co purchased 11 rams at an average of $1145 and reached the second top price of $1400 for a ram with figures of 10.1 WWT, 15.6 PWWT, -1.0 PFAT, 1.0 PEMD, 193.6 CarcasePlus and 131.1 LEQ.

Also reaching the $1400 threshold was K A Bunce & Co, Darkan, for a ram with ASBVs of 10.3 WWT, 16.1 PWWT, -0.8 PFAT, 1.0 PEMD, 194.6 CarcasePlus and 129.6 LEQ.

The Bunces picked up a total of three rams, averaging $1250.

The third top price was $1350 paid by LK & DJ Thompson, Wagin, for a ram with figures of 9.5 WWT, 14 PWWT, -1.1 PFAT, 0.7 PEMD, 183.7 CarcasePlus and 127.6 LEQ.

The Thompsons bought two rams for an average of $1250.

The volume buyer on the day was Duncan South, DP South & Co, Darkan, who secured 25 rams at an average of $994 and a top of $1150.

Mr South said he had been purchasing sires from the Cuthbert family for 10 years.

"The rams are good types, proven performers, with their lambs always growing out very well," he said.

"They will be joined to 4000 Merino ewes for prime lamb production."

Mr Peake also had a large buying order for return client Bruce Taylor, Taylor Holdings Pty Ltd, Darkan, who was chasing early-maturing, meaty rams.

Mr Peake managed to secure 23 of these types at an average of $970 and a top of $1050 for the Taylors.

Also buying multiple rams was KP & CM Hart, Narrogin, purchasing 11 at a top of $1150 and an average of $1041.

Elders Paul Keppel bought on behalf of Gnarling Pastoral Co, Wandering, picking up seven rams at an average of $1064.

Also purchasing seven was DJ & ND Jackson & Co, Kojonup, which paid a top of $1100 to average $1057.

Brookside Farming Pty Ltd, Darkan and RG & SC Bolt, Wagin both secured six rams each, averaging $1092 and $975 respectively.