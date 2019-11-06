Trailed boomsprayers get a lifeline

IT didn't seem that long ago that machinery dealers were reluctant to trade trailed boomsprayers because of the swing towards self-propelled models.

But technology has come to the rescue of the so-called 'tug-alongs'.

We caught up with Boekeman Machinery salesman Sam Moss recently, discussing the cost effectiveness of a 'tug' versus an 'SP'.

"We're very happy with the demand we've got for our HARDI trailed models," Sam said.

"They come with ISOBUS technology which gives them the same abilities of the SPs, because they're compatible with most popular displays," he said.

"So it doesn't matter what brand tractor you've got, the HARDI models will match up to achieve the same advances such as individual nozzle control with option for remote control, maintaining spray patterns while turning, the latest software for maps, etc.

"And you've got the tractor for other jobs once spraying is finished.

"Productivity also is on par with an SP, particularly if you're using a tank with a capacity of 10,000 litres and a 48 metre boom, which will give you 1500 hectares out of a tank before re-fill.

"And there's less maintenance costs."

Sam is waiting by the phone, on 0409 220 482, if he has convinced you.