Kellerberrin tickled pink by fundraiser

The Shire of Kellerberrin staff celebrating Pink Up Your Town recently.

Bare Foot Bowls was a shade of pink at Kellerberrin recently as the community got behind the Pink Up Your Town initiative.

THE Kellerberrin community showed its true colours when it participated in the "Pink Up Your Town" initiative two weeks ago to raise funds in support of the McGrath Foundation's work in breast cancer awareness.

The Shire of Kellerberrin, together with the Kellerberrin Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Kellerberrin Community Resource Centre, decided to run the fundraiser from October 21-27, instead of across the whole of October, as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, because they were unsure how the community would respond.

They planned to raise $1000 but that goal was smashed when everyone got behind the campaign, including Moylan Silos.

"So far the town has raised in excess of $6000 for the McGrath Foundation," said Kellerberrin shire community development officer Natasha Giles.

"The community embraced the pink theme and each day it gained more and more momentum - the town is definitely all shades of pink.

"It has bought our small community together and there is such a happy and united vibe at the moment.

"We believe this is because it is such an important cause and one that has affected or touched so many lives regardless of gender, age or background."

Ms Giles said residents decorated fences, while businesses decorated windows, made up displays and the school had a pink day.

"Pink was being worn by anyone and everyone," she said.

Ms Giles said events were held in preparation and during the week to unite people and raise funds, including a seniors bingo and high tea, members of the Wheatbelt Women's Shed who painted the bridge and held a sausage sizzle, barefoot bowls, a Pink Day at Kellerberrin District High School, a Pink in the Park twilight picnic, a Wear Pink to Work Day, a Pink Sundowner at the Kellerberrin Hotel Motel and the Central Wheatbelt Harness Racing Club's Pink Trots meeting.

"All these events have been well attended and supported," she said.

"The majority of businesses and community groups in town have participated in some way or another.

"Community spirit is definitely alive and well."

Shire president Rod Forsyth said it was great to see so many of the shire's 1200 residents involved in the cause.

"It has brought the community together for a worthwhile cause and has far exceeded expectations," Mr Forsyth said.

Moylan Silos show their support



The Moylan Silos team, with Corey Moylan on the right. Moylan Silos got involved in the Kellerberrin community's efforts to raise awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation's breast cancer awareness by painting the silo branding pink and donating $100 per silo sold to the cause. The business was the largest contributor to the cause which raised about $6000.

Moylan Silos was not shy in splashing pink paint on its new silos to help raise funds for the Pink Up Your Town McGrath Foundation breast cancer awareness campaign.

Corey Moylan said it didn't take much for his family-owned business to get involved.

Shire of Kellerberrin community development officer Nastasha Giles, who is also from a farm, ordered six silos painted with the Moylan Silo logo in pink and the trend caught on.

"We put a post on Facebook that we were going pink and would donate $100 from every silo sold to the McGrath Foundation," Mr Moylan said.

"Within three days guys were ringing up."

Even his paint representative Robayne Henrick from Perth donated 40 litres of pink paint and Moylans received orders for 16 silos.

Ms Giles said when Moylan's advertised they were going pink for the day on their Facebook page "the post went viral and their office was flooded with calls for existing orders as well as new orders to be pinked up".

Mr Moylan said they would continue to take orders in the next few weeks if the interest was still there.

"Everyone has a story or is affected in some way by cancer," Mr Moylan said.

"It was a worthwhile cause and we were proud to be apart of it."

Moylan Silos manufactures about 500 silos a year but last year that blew out to 700.

The business employees more than 30 staff.